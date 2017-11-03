6/02 - Darren's in the dog house

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 6th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 6th February

SPOILER ALERT



Darren gets a bashing when Nancy’s mum makes a surprise visit to Hollyoaks and drops a bombshell.



Neil has got in way over his head and despite knowing he's in trouble he soaks up the adulation from his friends. But how long can he avoid getting behind the wheel?



Meanwhile, Jono’s persistence pays off when Ruby gives him another chance, but will he admit their relationship to his friends?



Elsewhere, Callum's distant behaviour is starting to send Maddie over the edge.



Darren gets a bashing when Nancy’s mum makes a surprise visit to Hollyoaks and drops a bombshell.Neil has got in way over his head and despite knowing he's in trouble he soaks up the adulation from his friends. But how long can he avoid getting behind the wheel?Meanwhile, Jono’s persistence pays off when Ruby gives him another chance, but will he admit their relationship to his friends?Elsewhere, Callum's distant behaviour is starting to send Maddie over the edge.