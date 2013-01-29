06/02 – Jack panics as Ruby rushes into the path of his car | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 6th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 6th February

Ruby‘s world is shattered as the Osborne’s make a devastating decision, but are there more tragedies to come for all concerned.Dodger helps Patrick move into the village, whilst Texas makes Will an offer too good to refuse.Meanwhile, Jen helps a new recruit and Mitzeee is shocked when her sister reveals a deep concern.