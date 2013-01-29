|
Hollyoaks
06/02 – Jack panics as Ruby rushes into the path of his car | Hollyoaks spoilers
Hollyoaks Episode GuideWednesday 6th February
SPOILER ALERT
Ruby‘s world is shattered as the Osborne’s make a devastating decision, but are there more tragedies to come for all concerned.
Dodger helps Patrick move into the village, whilst Texas makes Will an offer too good to refuse.
Meanwhile, Jen helps a new recruit and Mitzeee is shocked when her sister reveals a deep concern.
Alison Potter
29/01/2013
Article Plan 06/02 – Jack panics as Ruby rushes into the path of his car ▼
