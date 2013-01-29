06/02 – Jack panics as Ruby rushes into the path of his car | Hollyoaks spoilers

>
Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 6th February 2013
Wednesday 6th February
Ruby‘s world is shattered as the Osborne’s make a devastating decision, but are there more tragedies to come for all concerned.

Dodger helps Patrick move into the village, whilst Texas makes Will an offer too good to refuse.

Meanwhile, Jen helps a new recruit and Mitzeee is shocked when her sister reveals a deep concern.  



