Hollyoaks

06/07 - Texas' past comes back to bite her

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 6th July
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 6th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 6th July
SPOILER ALERT 

The trauma continues as Texas faces some demons from the past.

Meanwhile Esther is delighted to get some good news – could her dream of a fashion internship in London still happen?

Elsewhere a vulnerable Riley finds himself increasingly dependent on a supportive Mercedes, but does she have him exactly where she wants him?
 



26/06/2012
