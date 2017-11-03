|
Hollyoaks
06/07 - Texas' past comes back to bite her
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 6th July
SPOILER ALERT
The trauma continues as Texas faces some demons from the past.
Meanwhile Esther is delighted to get some good news – could her dream of a fashion internship in London still happen?
Elsewhere a vulnerable Riley finds himself increasingly dependent on a supportive Mercedes, but does she have him exactly where she wants him?
Maria Bell
26/06/2012
