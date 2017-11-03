>
Hollyoaks

06/06 - Brendan makes it clear he wants Ste

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 6th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 6th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 6th June 
SPOILER ALERT 

That manipulative moustached menace Brendan is up to his old tricks as he presents Ste with a promising business proposal, but is that all he wants from his former flame?

At the same time can Texas and Leanne help Doug find a way to win back Ste but is he too late?

Meanwhile Testosterone is flying high in the Savage household as the sibling rivalry spills over into out of control.

But when Dodger and Will find themselves in a race to raise enough cash to save their family things start to get heated.

Will refuses to join forces with Dodger and instead makes a big decision that could cost him everything.  
 


Soaps Editor
30/05/2012 12:13:00
