>
>
Hollyoaks

06/03 - George is in trouble

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 6th March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 6th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 6th March
SPOILER ALERT

George is elated when Phoebe turns up at the Kanes’ but their reunion is far from happy when Phoebe leads him straight into the hands of Deena…

Meanwhile things go from bad to worse when a gutted Darrenfails to change Riley’s mind about selling the pub.

Elsewhere, Riley agrees to let Myra see Bobby, on the condition that she doesn’t tell Mercedes, and Maddie is furious when she learns of Callum’s night with Ruby…

28/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 06/03 - George is in trouble
Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         