06/03 - George is in trouble

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 6th March



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 6th March

SPOILER ALERT



George is elated when Phoebe turns up at the Kanes’ but their reunion is far from happy when Phoebe leads him straight into the hands of Deena…Meanwhile things go from bad to worse when a gutted Darrenfails to change Riley’s mind about selling the pub.Elsewhere, Riley agrees to let Myra see Bobby, on the condition that she doesn’t tell Mercedes, and Maddie is furious when she learns of Callum’s night with Ruby…