Hollyoaks

06/03 – Jealous Will goes to desperate lengths | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 6th March 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 6th March 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 6th March
SPOILER ALERT
Will’s jealousy of Dodger and Texas reaches new heights and it looks like he’s prepared to go to even further lengths in an attempt to catch them in the act.

With their lives at risk, can Kevin deter Ash and Sienna from raising the alarm about Maxine’s sudden disappearance?

Ruby’s efforts to make right what happened to Esther end in tears and John-Paul enlists Doug in an effort to help her out.

For Sinead the reality of her situation finally starts to sink in, but when she acts rashly will she learn to regret it?



26/02/2013
