06/11 – Lacey tries to get Ally's attention

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 6th November 2012
Tuesday 6th November
SPOILER ALERT
Lacey boldly begins her plan to seduce her sister's boyfriend.
There’s trouble in town as a newcomer comes to Hollyoaks and Mitzeee is dealt her most devastating blow yet.
Joel finds himself in a precarious situation and Theresa finds herself unable to cope, has he gone too far this time?
Elsewhere in the village, Cheryl admits to Tony that there is a slight complication with their big day, but will he tell Cindy?
Heartbroken Ruby is grateful to hear Maddie’s ambitious plan.