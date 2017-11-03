06/11 – Lacey tries to get Ally's attention

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 6th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 6th November

SPOILER ALERT



Lacey boldly begins her plan to seduce her sister's boyfriend.



There’s trouble in town as a newcomer comes to Hollyoaks and Mitzeee is dealt her most devastating blow yet.



Joel finds himself in a precarious situation and Theresa finds herself unable to cope, has he gone too far this time?



Elsewhere in the village, Cheryl admits to Tony that there is a slight complication with their big day, but will he tell Cindy?



Heartbroken Ruby is grateful to hear Maddie’s ambitious plan.

