Hollyoaks

06/11 – Lacey tries to get Ally's attention

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 6th November 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 6th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 6th November
SPOILER ALERT

Lacey boldly begins her plan to seduce her sister's boyfriend.

There’s trouble in town as a newcomer comes to Hollyoaks and Mitzeee is dealt her most devastating blow yet.

Joel finds himself in a precarious situation and Theresa finds herself unable to cope, has he gone too far this time?

Elsewhere in the village, Cheryl admits to Tony that there is a slight complication with their big day, but will he tell Cindy?

Heartbroken Ruby is grateful to hear Maddie’s ambitious plan. 



30/10/2012
