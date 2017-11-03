|
Hollyoaks
06/09 – Maddie pushes Esther too far
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 6th September
SPOILER ALERT
The pressure is mounting on Esther and she finds herself at breaking point when Maddie pushes her too far.
As the wedding day draws nearer, Dennis is indispensable in keeping secrets, but is having serious doubts. Will he share his secret before it’s too late?
As Doug digs deeper, Ste can take no more and issues an ultimatum.
Alison Potter
28/08/2012
