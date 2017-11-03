06/09 – Maddie pushes Esther too far

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 6th September

SPOILER ALERT



The pressure is mounting on Esther and she finds herself at breaking point when Maddie pushes her too far.



As the wedding day draws nearer, Dennis is indispensable in keeping secrets, but is having serious doubts. Will he share his secret before it’s too late?



As Doug digs deeper, Ste can take no more and issues an ultimatum.

