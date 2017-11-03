>
>
Hollyoaks

06/09 – Maddie pushes Esther too far

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 6th September 
SPOILER ALERT 

The pressure is mounting on Esther and she finds herself at breaking point when Maddie pushes her too far.

As the wedding day draws nearer, Dennis is indispensable in keeping secrets, but is having serious doubts. Will he share his secret before it’s too late?  

As Doug digs deeper, Ste can take no more and issues an ultimatum.



28/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         