07/08 - Doug is shocked when the deli is trashed

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 7th August 2012

Tuesday 7th August

Leanne tries to do something nice and help out Doug at the deli, however it all goes wrong after Cincerity is broken into and trashed. Did Leanne leave the door open or did someone break in?



A hungover Amy is humiliated after sobering up and remembering her drunken antics. As Ste questions her about the previous night, Amy decides it’s time to make a change – which might even mean leaving Hollyoaks!



Tilly is frustrated at being stood up by Jen and she is even angrier when she sees Jen with a handsome stranger. She goes to confront her, and is shocked to learn that the stranger is actually Jen’s brother.



Elsewhere, Dr Browning proves he’s more than a match for Mercedes McQueen…