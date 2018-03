Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 7th December 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 7th December

A surprise arrival in Hollyoaks deals Doug some shattering news, leaving him faced with a life-changing predicament.



Sienna and Texas attempt to cast aside their differences for the sake of Dodger, but will they succeed, or is trouble brewing for this trio?

