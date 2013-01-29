07/02 – Diane confronts Sinead about bullying Esther | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 7th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 7th February

SPOILER ALERT



Diane is distraught to discover the truth about Sinead and Maddie bullying Esther; will she expose her own daughter and risk her job?



Cheryl is presented with an exciting investment opportunity, but is it too good to be true?



As the Osborne’s struggle to cope, can anybody help save their family?



Elsewhere, the Mitzeee and Maxine sisters are dealt life-changing news.

Diane is distraught to discover the truth about Sinead and Maddie bullying Esther; will she expose her own daughter and risk her job?Cheryl is presented with an exciting investment opportunity, but is it too good to be true?As the Osborne’s struggle to cope, can anybody help save their family?Elsewhere, the Mitzeee and Maxine sisters are dealt life-changing news.