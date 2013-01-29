|
Hollyoaks
07/02 – Diane confronts Sinead about bullying Esther | Hollyoaks spoilers
|
|
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 7th February
SPOILER ALERT
Diane is distraught to discover the truth about Sinead and Maddie bullying Esther; will she expose her own daughter and risk her job?
Cheryl is presented with an exciting investment opportunity, but is it too good to be true?
As the Osborne’s struggle to cope, can anybody help save their family?
Elsewhere, the Mitzeee and Maxine sisters are dealt life-changing news.
|
|
Alison Potter
29/01/2013
|
Article Plan 07/02 – Diane confronts Sinead about bullying Esther ▼
|