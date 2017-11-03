>
07/01 – Brendan lies about Seamus’ disappearance

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 7th January 2012
Monday 7th January 
Cheryl’s concern escalates over Seamus’ disappearance - can Brendan and Joel keep their terrible secret?

A harassed Joel deals Theresa heart-breaking news, but can she change is mind?

Mercedes manages to make inroads with Myra, but there’s trouble ahead when Mercy jumps to the wrong conclusion.

Bart fears he’ll never be able to turn over a new leaf and as Esther is pushed to the limit, she makes a decision that will affect all of the 6th formers.



