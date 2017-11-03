>
Hollyoaks

07/06 - Will Brendan's plan have worked?

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 7th June 
SPOILER ALERT 

Ste finds himself having to choose between Doug and Brendan – but who will he pick, his violent past or his hopeful future?

Meanwhile It’s the day of Will’s big enchanted forest party – can it be a success or will his lie about the Headliner come back to haunt him?

And Dennis seizes an opportunity to prove to the Savages that he’s not a total joke and heads to Liverpool to find a real headliner!
 


Soaps Editor
30/05/2012 12:13:00
