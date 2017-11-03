|
Hollyoaks
07/06 - Will Brendan's plan have worked?
Hollyoaks Episode GuideThursday 7th June
Ste finds himself having to choose between Doug and Brendan – but who will he pick, his violent past or his hopeful future?
Meanwhile It’s the day of Will’s big enchanted forest party – can it be a success or will his lie about the Headliner come back to haunt him?
And Dennis seizes an opportunity to prove to the Savages that he’s not a total joke and heads to Liverpool to find a real headliner!
