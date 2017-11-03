Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June

SPOILER ALERT The success of Will's party hangs in the balance as Dennis heads to Liverpool to track down a headline musician.



With Leanne, Barney and Scott coming along for the ride will this ragtag crew be able to put aside their differences, and will Dennis finally manage to prove his family wrong and save the day?

