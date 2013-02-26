>
07/03 – Sinead has a shocking accident | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Thursday 7th March 2013
Thursday 7th March
SPOILER ALERT

Sinead ends up in the hospital after an accident at work and makes an admission that rocks Diane to the core.

Ash is horrified to discover the extent of Will’s jealousy, but can he change his malicious ways?

With the police sniffing around, Walker demands that Kevin dispose of Maxine’s body now.

Doug is faced with a deli disaster, and with the clock ticking, can John-Paul return the favour and come to his rescue? 



