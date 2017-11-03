07/05 - Mercedes gives Mitzeee a push in the right direction

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 7th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Monday 7th May

SPOILER ALERT



Still terrified of her stalker, Mitzeee is unsure whether she can handle another public appearance. Surprising everyone it's Mercedes that gives her just the push she needs to get back out there…Meanwhile it’s the opening day of Ste and Doug’s deli and to celebrate Doug heads to the pub! But as the booze starts to flow he ends up in a bizarre situation with Texas as his dermination to play it straight continues.Elsewhere, Jacqui screws up a meeting with Pheobe's prospective schoool; while Ruby gets the wind taken out of her sails as she discovers not all her friends are as pleased to see her as she would have hoped.