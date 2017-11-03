07/11 – Mitzeee finds out a hidden secret

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 7th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 7th November

SPOILER ALERT



As Mitzeee prepares to forgive and forget, she finds out there’s still a hidden secret that could change her life forever…



Brendan is struggling with his inner demons and he goes to seek refuge in unfamiliar surroundings.



As Myra struggles financially, she finds charity from the most unlikely source.



Meanwhile Callum is surprised at Martha’s honesty, but is it enough to fix things between them?

As Mitzeee prepares to forgive and forget, she finds out there’s still a hidden secret that could change her life forever…Brendan is struggling with his inner demons and he goes to seek refuge in unfamiliar surroundings.As Myra struggles financially, she finds charity from the most unlikely source.Meanwhile Callum is surprised at Martha’s honesty, but is it enough to fix things between them?