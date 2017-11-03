>
>
Hollyoaks

07/11 – Mitzeee finds out a hidden secret

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 7th November 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 7th November 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 7th November
SPOILER ALERT

As Mitzeee prepares to forgive and forget, she finds out there’s still a hidden secret that could change her life forever… 

Brendan is struggling with his inner demons and he goes to seek refuge in unfamiliar surroundings.

As Myra struggles financially, she finds charity from the most unlikely source.

Meanwhile Callum is surprised at Martha’s honesty, but is it enough to fix things between them?  



30/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         