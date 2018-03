Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 7th September 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 7th September 2012

The wedding day has finally arrived. Will Doug and Leanne end up typing the knot?



Riley and Mercedes return from their holiday in Dubai.



It’s not long before Mercedes is up to her old tricks and causing chaos in the village. But has she pushed Nancy too far this time?

