08/08 - Mercedes catches Browning with another woman

 
Wednesday 8th August 
SPOILER ALERT
 
Mercedes is furious when she catches Dr Browning with another woman. She vows to make sure that the sexy doctor understands she isn’t one to be pushed around.  

Jen realises the game is up as her brother learns the truth behind her relationship with Tilly.

After being blamed for the deli break-in, Leanne goes about trying to win back her friends.

Meanwhile as Ste says a tearful goodbye to Amy, Brendan is shocked to see an unexpected visitor…



31/07/2012
