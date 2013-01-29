08/02 – Mitzeee is reeling from her stunning discovery | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 8th February 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 8th February

SPOILER ALERT



With the Minniver sisters still reeling from their shock news, Mitzeee considers leaving the village; can a mystery guest change her mind?



Cheryl is flustered when met with a figure from her past.



John Paul finds himself in a quandary when he finds out who actually bullied Esther.

