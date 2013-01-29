|
Hollyoaks
08/02 – Mitzeee is reeling from her stunning discovery | Hollyoaks spoilers
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 8th February
SPOILER ALERT
With the Minniver sisters still reeling from their shock news, Mitzeee considers leaving the village; can a mystery guest change her mind?
Cheryl is flustered when met with a figure from her past.
John Paul finds himself in a quandary when he finds out who actually bullied Esther.
Alison Potter
29/01/2013
