08/02 – Mitzeee is reeling from her stunning discovery | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 8th February 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 8th February 2013

Friday 8th February
SPOILER ALERT

With the Minniver sisters still reeling from their shock news, Mitzeee considers leaving the village; can a mystery guest change her mind?

Cheryl is flustered when met with a figure from her past.

John Paul finds himself in a quandary when he finds out who actually bullied Esther.



29/01/2013
