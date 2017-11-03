>
Hollyoaks

08/01 – Dirk has a grand proposal for Myra

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 8th January
Dirk makes a life changing decision; will he get the answer he wants from Myra? And as Dr Browning realises Mercedes’ mistake, he tries to stop her before she causes more mayhem for Myra and Dirk...

Brendan shows little remorse as he repays Joel for his actions, does Brendan Brady need to watch his back?  

Elsewhere Esther realises her troubles are far from over, especially when two traffic police officers come to Bart's door.

And with no money and little friends, Leanne is struggling to get by in the village.



