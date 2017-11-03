08/06 - Brendan and Ste get together

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 8th June

Our favuorite on and off romance looks like it might be on, on ON...



Ste finally declares his love for Brendan, as long as he wipes out the Deli’s debt as a devastated Doug makes a rash decision.



Meanwhile with no headliner Will is forced to face the baying crowds at his party, but will a shock arrival save the day?



Elsewhere at the event Dodger is rocked to the core when he discovers a shocking family secret…