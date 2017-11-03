>
>
Hollyoaks

08/06 - Brendan and Ste get together

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 8th June
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 8th June

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 8th June 
SPOILER ALERT 

Our favuorite on and off romance looks like it might be on, on  ON...

Ste finally declares his love for Brendan, as long as he wipes out the Deli’s debt as a devastated Doug makes a rash decision. 

Meanwhile with no headliner Will is forced to face the baying crowds at his party, but will a shock arrival save the day?

Elsewhere at the event Dodger is rocked to the core when he discovers a shocking family secret…
 


Soaps Editor
30/05/2012 12:14:00
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         