Hollyoaks

08/03 - Scott's in turmoil

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 8th March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 8th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 8th March
After weeks of this mess, Scott confronts Annalise about her feelings for him, leaving her with food for thought.

The sixth formers struggle to digest the news that George is homeless and work out what to do next.When their search for him proves fruitless Maddie takes drastic action.

Elsewhere, Brendan continues to turn Joel into a mini version of himself whilst Leanne secures a trial shift at the club.
 

28/02/2012
Article Plan 08/03 - Scott's in turmoil
