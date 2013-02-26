08/03 – The police find something suspicious in the river | Hollyoaks spoilers

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 8th March 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 8th March

SPOILER ALERT



Still shocked by his camera caught last night, Will is conflicted as he can’t confide in anyone without revealing his own sordid secret, while the full horror of Kevin’s dishonesty is unveiled.



Elsewhere Sinead’s forced to make a serious life decision about her future and that of her unborn baby.



Things go from bad to worse for the McQueens, but is there more to Trudy’s cleaning company than she’s letting on?



Meanwhile, Cindy unwittingly pushes Holly further away.

