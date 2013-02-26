>
>
Hollyoaks

08/03 – The police find something suspicious in the river | Hollyoaks spoilers

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 8th March 2013
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Friday 8th March 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 8th March
SPOILER ALERT

Still shocked by his camera caught last night, Will is conflicted as he can’t confide in anyone without revealing his own sordid secret, while the full horror of Kevin’s dishonesty is unveiled.

Elsewhere Sinead’s forced to make a serious life decision about her future and that of her unborn baby.

Things go from bad to worse for the McQueens, but is there more to Trudy’s cleaning company than she’s letting on?

Meanwhile, Cindy unwittingly pushes Holly further away.



26/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         