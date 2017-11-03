08/05 - Things go from bad to worse for Doug

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 8th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 8th May

SPOILER ALERT



After waking up from a rather steamy evening Doug and Texas agree that their night of passion was just a drunken mistake...



They go for a drink to talk but things take a turn for the worse for Doug - could it be someone on his mind that's making him act like this?



Meanwhile it all kicks off when Riley confronts Mitzeee about her lies so when she gets an offer of work abroad will she jump at it?



It's not a good day for Riley as later on Lynsey calls time on their fledgling romance. However, as he feels her about to slip from his fingers he realises that she might be the one for him - can he convince her to take things to the next level?



Elsewhere Jacqui is forced to undo the damage she did yesterday to get Phoebe into school; while Esther is determined to get Ruby and Jono talking again.



