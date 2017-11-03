>
Hollyoaks

08/11 – Brendan is upset by Ste and Joel’s wedding invite

 
Brendan tentatively tries to reconnect with Cheryl, but is upset when Ste and Joel’s wedding invite falls out of her bag. Does he still love Ste?

After realising what she has to lose, Martha is more determined than ever to win her family back.

Mitzeee is dealt some difficult news, but it looks like a family member could have the answer to all of her problems.

Meanwhile in the Kanes, things heat up for Lacey who reveals she’s not as innocent as she seems.

Esther offers Ruby a heartfelt gift, but she’s once again thwarted by Maddie.



