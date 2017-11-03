>
Hollyoaks

08/10 – Darren blames Nancy for the premature birth

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 8th October 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Monday 8th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Monday 8th October 
SPOILER ALERT

A devastated Darren doesn’t hold back from telling Nancy what he really thinks – that she’s to blame for their premature baby and he never forgive her. Can Jack talk him round?

Myra is struggling to deal with the loss of Mercedes and Bobby, and hits the bottle to help her cope. At The Dog Dirk is forced to intervene to rescue drunken Myra, who reveals that she blames herself for everything that has happened to her family. 

Rhys tries his best to lure Cindy into some bedroom shenanigans, but can she be persuaded to cheat on Tony again? 

Esther is made to look a fool as a bike stunt goes embarrassingly wrong…



02/10/2012
