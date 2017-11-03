>
Hollyoaks

09/08 - Ste is missing his kids and feels lonely

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 9th August 2012
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 9th August 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Thursday 9th August 
SPOILER ALERT
 
Following Amy’s departure Ste is desperately missing his kids, but Doug doesn’t understand what he’s going through. A frustrated Ste turns to an old friend for comfort while Doug is busy with the unexpected arrival of his parents! 

The police receive an anonymous tip off about Lynsey’s murder, which spells trouble for Mercedes. Facing some tough questions from the police, Mercedes desperately needs someone to corroborate her alibi.

Tilly isn’t particularly happy when Jen insists that their relationship is casual and ‘no strings.’ 

Brendan’s horrified when he discovers that little brother Declan is in deep trouble.

Meanwhile Mitzeee’s struggling to cope with life behind bars.



31/07/2012
