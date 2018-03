Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Wednesday 9th January 2013

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 9th January

SPOILER ALERT



Myra reveals what’s really wrong, she’s got ‘a shadow’.



As the McQueens and Savages pick up the pieces after her outburst, Myra makes a heart-breaking decision and tells Dirk to try and forget her – she hasn’t got long left to live...

