Hollyoaks

09/07 - Determined Texas takes action

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 9th July
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 9th July

Hollyoaks Episode Guide 

Monday 9th July
SPOILER ALERT

Poor Texas knows she needs to take action and with Silas' words ringing in her ears she makes it her mission to stop anyone else getting murdered - you go, girl!
 
Elsewhere, things are a little easier for George and Esther, who kick off their work placement at Company magazine HQ. But Esther soon realises how difficult it is to make a good first impression.
 
Meanwhile, Mercedes makes herself indispensable to Riley and Diane makes a shocking discovery after Tilly's disappearance...
 



03/07/2012
