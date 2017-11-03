>
Hollyoaks

09/03 - Maddie calls the Police

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 6th March
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 6th March

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 6th March
Tensions boil to the surface in the sixth formers’ group as they wait for news of George...will the Police come up with something?

Meanwhile a romantic evening for Annalise and Rob ends in heartbreak when Annalise struggles to get Scott out of her head.

Elsewhere, Joel is rebuffed by Ash and Leanne’s trial at the club doesn’t go according to plan.

