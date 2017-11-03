>
Hollyoaks

09/05 - Esther discovers Tilly's secret

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 9th May
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 9th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Wednesday 9th May
SPOILER ALERT

It’s the college Open Day and Maddie is in her element showing the newbies around, but Ruby wipes the smile of Maddie's face as she realises that Ruby could be a potential threat... 

But Maddie isn't the only one who gets a shock to their system as Esther discovers Jen and Tilly’s secret, and that kind of gossip is hard to keep quiet.

Meanwhile Lacey finds herself attracted to a student but is disappointed when their time together is cut short – when will she see him again?

Elsewhere Doug finally cracks and confesses his undying love for Ste!! 


Soaps Editor
01/05/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

