09/05 - Esther discovers Tilly's secret

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 9th May

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 9th May

SPOILER ALERT



It’s the college Open Day and Maddie is in her element showing the newbies around, but Ruby wipes the smile of Maddie's face as she realises that Ruby could be a potential threat...



But Maddie isn't the only one who gets a shock to their system as Esther discovers Jen and Tilly’s secret, and that kind of gossip is hard to keep quiet.



Meanwhile Lacey finds herself attracted to a student but is disappointed when their time together is cut short – when will she see him again?



Elsewhere Doug finally cracks and confesses his undying love for Ste!!

It’s the college Open Day and Maddie is in her element showing the newbies around, but Ruby wipes the smile of Maddie's face as she realises that Ruby could be a potential threat...But Maddie isn't the only one who gets a shock to their system as Esther discovers Jen and Tilly’s secret, and that kind of gossip is hard to keep quiet.Meanwhile Lacey finds herself attracted to a student but is disappointed when their time together is cut short – when will she see him again?Elsewhere Doug finally cracks and confesses his undying love for Ste!!