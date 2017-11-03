09/10 – Cindy tries to call things off with Rhys

Hollyoaks Episode Guide – Tuesday 9th October 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide Tuesday 9th October

SPOILER ALERT



Frustrated with Rhys’ pestering, Cindy heads to the McQueens to call it off but can she resist falling bed with him again?



Nancy is buoyed by a visit from Tom, but is concerned by Darren’s absence.



Myra decides to take action and remedy her wrongs, starting with paying an old friend a visit.



Tony decides he wants to buy Atwell’s, but a mystery bidder decides to give him a run for his money.



Esther is mortified when a video of her motorcycle accident appears on Dylan’s website.

