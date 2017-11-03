10/02 - Will Darren's efforts go to waste?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 10th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Friday 10th February

SPOILER ALERT



Ignoring his infedelity, Darren is feeling pleased with himself as everything for the wedding slots into place. But he might be missing one thing - his bride?



Nancy reveals her suspicions to Margaret who makes her an offer she may be unable to refuse.



Meanwhile the sixth formers ignore Neil following yesterday’s crash but when he explains why he felt the need to impress them can they find it in their hearts to forgive him?



Elsewhere a heartbroken Ruby dumps Jono when she discovers his true motivation for keeping it secret - you go girl.



Also Brendan gives Cheryl a few home truths.





Ignoring his infedelity, Darren is feeling pleased with himself as everything for the wedding slots into place. But he might be missing one thing - his bride?Nancy reveals her suspicions to Margaret who makes her an offer she may be unable to refuse.Meanwhile the sixth formers ignore Neil following yesterday’s crash but when he explains why he felt the need to impress them can they find it in their hearts to forgive him?Elsewhere a heartbroken Ruby dumps Jono when she discovers his true motivation for keeping it secret - you go girl.Also Brendan gives Cheryl a few home truths.