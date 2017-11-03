>
>
Hollyoaks

10/02 - Will Darren's efforts go to waste?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 10th February
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 10th February

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Friday 10th February
SPOILER ALERT

Ignoring his infedelity, Darren is feeling pleased with himself as everything for the wedding slots into place. But he might be missing one thing - his bride?

Nancy reveals her suspicions to Margaret who makes her an offer she may be unable to refuse. 

Meanwhile the sixth formers ignore Neil following yesterday’s crash but when he explains why he felt the need to impress them can they find it in their hearts to forgive him? 

Elsewhere a heartbroken Ruby dumps Jono when she discovers his true motivation for keeping it secret - you go girl. 

Also Brendan gives Cheryl a few home truths.

31/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe longest celebrity relationships
Foods that you can easily grow at homeThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         