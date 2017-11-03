|
Hollyoaks
18/05 - Can Brendan make it right?
|
|
Hollyoaks Episode GuideFriday 18th May
SPOILER ALERT
Ever since Walker's arrival Brendan and the family have felt nothing but trauma, but can Cheryl be convinced of Brendan's innocence in it all?
Meanwhile Amy makes a desperate plea to Ally in the hope of winning back her man whilst Dodger waits to see if Texas will respond to his request as the Daytona Lights take to the stage…
|
|
Soaps Editor
08/05/2012
|
Article Plan 18/05 - Can Brendan make it right? ▼
|