18/05 - Can Brendan make it right?

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 18th May

SPOILER ALERT



Ever since Walker's arrival Brendan and the family have felt nothing but trauma, but can Cheryl be convinced of Brendan's innocence in it all?



Meanwhile Amy makes a desperate plea to Ally in the hope of winning back her man whilst Dodger waits to see if Texas will respond to his request as the Daytona Lights take to the stage…

