Hollyoaks

09/02 - Cindy and Darren have a secret smooch

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February

Thursday 9th February
Darren desperately tries to find big mouth Cindy before she lifts the lid on his secret to nancy. But could it all be too late - Nancy’s fears are confirmed when she catches Darren and Cindy in a comprimising position...

Elsewhere, Bart’s furious when Neil finally admits the truth about his driving test with devastating consequences. 

Also, Cheryl's party lifestyle is getting in the way of her relationships and it's up to Brendan to help Lynsey prepare for her interview.

31/01/2012
