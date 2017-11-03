09/02 - Cindy and Darren have a secret smooch

In this article





Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Thursday 9th February

SPOILER ALERT



Darren desperately tries to find big mouth Cindy before she lifts the lid on his secret to nancy. But could it all be too late - Nancy’s fears are confirmed when she catches Darren and Cindy in a comprimising position...



Elsewhere, Bart’s furious when Neil finally admits the truth about his driving test with devastating consequences.



Also, Cheryl's party lifestyle is getting in the way of her relationships and it's up to Brendan to help Lynsey prepare for her interview.



Darren desperately tries to find big mouth Cindy before she lifts the lid on his secret to nancy. But could it all be too late - Nancy’s fears are confirmed when she catches Darren and Cindy in a comprimising position...Elsewhere, Bart’s furious when Neil finally admits the truth about his driving test with devastating consequences.Also, Cheryl's party lifestyle is getting in the way of her relationships and it's up to Brendan to help Lynsey prepare for her interview.