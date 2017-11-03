>
Hollyoaks

07/02 - Meddling Margaret tries to poison Nancy

 
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 7th February
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 7th February

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 7th February
Margaret sets about breaking Nancy and Darren up but is her poison enough to make Nancy reassess her future in the village? 

Meanwhile, the boys are having a blast on Darren's Stag night - but Darren takes a dip when his feelings for Cindy start to resurface - has he made a monumental mistake? 

Elsewhere, Jono manages to persuade Ruby to keep their relationship a secret whilst Cheryl ignores her responsibilities at the club leaving Brendan to pick up the slack.



31/01/2012
