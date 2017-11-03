08/02 - Neil's in trouble

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 8th February



Hollyoaks Episode Guide Wednesday 8th February

SPOILER ALERT



Disaster strikes when, running out of excuses, Neil drives the sixth formers to a festival - surely this can only end badly.



Meanwhile Darren is struggling to keep his romantic wedding plans a secret - but is it over before it has begun?



With Margaret’s words of encouragement ringing in her ears Cindy makes a move on Darren, can he resist the temptation of the one that got away?



At the same time Nancy’s suspicions escalate when she finds an incriminating piece of evidence in Darren’s pocket...



Elsewhere, Lynsey worries about her interview and seeks out Mercedes for reassurance whilst Cheryl has bitten of more than she can chew balancing her university course and Chez Chez.



Disaster strikes when, running out of excuses, Neil drives the sixth formers to a festival - surely this can only end badly.Meanwhile Darren is struggling to keep his romantic wedding plans a secret - but is it over before it has begun?With Margaret’s words of encouragement ringing in her ears Cindy makes a move on Darren, can he resist the temptation of the one that got away?At the same time Nancy’s suspicions escalate when she finds an incriminating piece of evidence in Darren’s pocket...Elsewhere, Lynsey worries about her interview and seeks out Mercedes for reassurance whilst Cheryl has bitten of more than she can chew balancing her university course and Chez Chez.