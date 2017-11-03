16/07 - Maddie reacts badly to her parents' divorce

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 16th July 2012

Upset by her parents’ impending divorce, Maddie tries to distract herself by organising a final big blow-out in Abersoch. Hopefully it won’t end up like Bart's Dubstep night at Chez Chez!



Will is devastated about falling out with Dodger and Texas and despite Ash’s best efforts, she can’t broker peace between the two brothers.



However Dodger becomes more understanding when he learns that Will wanted to write Silas’ memoirs to raise money for the family.



Brendan secretly worries about what Sampson will do next, so entrusts Walker to take care of Cheryl, but is he making a terrible mistake?