17/07 - Maddie’s holiday in Abersoch doesn’t go to plan

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th July 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Tuesday 17th July





SPOILER ALERT

Ash manages to persuade Will to finally leave the house, but Will regrets the decision as he's completely outcast from the village after Texas and Ally launch a hate campaign.



This makes Ash even more determined to prove his innocence, but it seems like Will might be hiding something…

Cheryl loses patience and confronts Brendan about why Walker is suddenly her minder, and is devastated when he tells the truth. Will she be able to forgive her brother?

Meanwhile, Maddie’s dream holiday doesn’t go quite to plan after Esther arrives in Abersoch with Ryan.



Neil isn’t too happy either, as he gets frustrated that all Bart and Jono want to do is smoke weed.