18/07 - Ash tries to help Will but ends up helping Silas

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 18th July 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

SPOILER ALERT



Desperate to help Will, Ash inadvertently plays into Silas’ hands when she tries to create a diversion so that she can talk to him. The serial killer manages to escape from confinement and is back on the loose, much to everyone’s horror.



Dodger is given the tough decision of choosing between his brother and Texas, after a cruel act of vandalism devastates poor Will.



Annoyed at the way things have gone in Abersoch, Maddie foolishly heads out drunk and alone. Is she putting herself in danger?



Meanwhile, Jen turns up to see Tilly, so Tilly lies about having a family emergency to Maddie in order to secretly spend some alone time with Jen.