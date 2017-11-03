19/07 - Silas escapes custody and goes on the hunt for Texas

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 19th July 2012

Hollyoaks Episode Guide

Thursday 19th July

SPOILER ALERT

The residents of Hollyoaks are shocked when they hear that Silas has escaped and is on the run from the authorities. Unknown to everyone the evil grandfather heads to Texas' flat where he ties her up, but will anyone come to her rescue?



Shy George finally confesses to Sinead that he’s a virgin and terrified of having sex with Ryan.



Esther hears Maddie screaming and races to rescue her from a threatening Jamie, although she might be too late.



Also there’s yet another horrible surprise back at the Abersoch house….