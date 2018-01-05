Charlie Hedges -KISS radio presenter Charlie Hedges

Charlie Hedges - Radio presenter

Becoming a radio DJ

Dragging yourself out of bed at 4am every morning for work doesn't sound like a dream come true. But for KISS breakfast show presenter, Charlie Hedges, it really is.



"People don't believe me when I say I wake up happy, but I do. I love my job so much that I could get up at 1 'o' clock in the morning."

Clearly Charlie's dedication and passion has played a major part in her career so far.



Aged only 24, she has managed to work her way up to her dream job as radio presenter on the KISS breakfast show, joining the popular Melvin and Rickie duo who have welcomed her as the little sister of the team.

As one of the most listened to voices in the UK, Charlie oozes with natural confidence and it has to be said, doesn't exactly have the 'face for radio'. She's beautiful, blonde and bubbly.



At 4"11, Charlie has a personality that more than makes up for what she lacks in the height department.

Charlie grew up in Dagenham and is proud of her Essex roots, but it seems for her, the only way was radio.



Even as a young teen, Charlie was well on her way to becoming a radio DJ.



By age 13 Charlie had developed a passion for media and on seeing an ad in the paper for a journalist position, she applied. "I was only 13, I had no experience but I thought I would try my luck!"

Perhaps dazzled by her drive they took her on. Through this unlikely opportunity Charlie had the chance to interview some KISS radio DJ’s and so her love affair with KISS began.