Dream job - radio presenter

Becoming a radio DJ - work experience “I was born to work” Charlie Hedges jokes. And whilst said in jest, it certainly sounds like an apt statement.



Throughout her school years Charlie took on work experience placements at various magazines and newspapers. As well as "popping back to the KISS studio every couple of months” – always keeping her foot firmly in the door.



Just before starting a degree in journalism at Harlow University, all her efforts paid off. At 19 years-old Charlie was offered a work experience placement at KISS.



It takes a certain tenacity to endure the challenges of university life whilst working as what Charlie describes as “a general dogsbody” for the UK’s no.1 youth radio station.



Yet Charlie describes this time of her life with her happy go lucky tone of voice, concealing just how demanding it really was.

Becoming a radio DJ - be inexhaustible, be opportunist On her path to becoming a radio DJ, Charlie says: “I would get up at three in the morning get to KISS for 4.30am, prep for the show, do the show, and finish at 9am. Then I would drive to Harlow, do my course, and in between lessons I would have to write up the show - word for word.



"Then I’d come home about 8pm, rewrite the show notes, go to bed about 11pm and do it all again. For three and a half years.”



After graduating, Charlie was still working behind the scenes of the KISS breakfast show, and was ready to make the leap from off air to on air.



Her impromptu opportunity to speak on the KISS breakfast show was an unplanned affair. She says: “I remember one day some guy was talking on air talking about a subject.”



When a question cropped up which she knew the answer to, Charlie couldn’t hold back.“I was going mad because in my head I knew the answer - but I wasn’t allowed to talk.”



Ever resourceful she put her hand up and starting talking – and hasn’t been off air since.



Charlie’s cheeky charm seems to be the key to her success. And so far it’s worked, landing her one of the top slots in the youth radio market.



Even two years on from that first show Charlie says the thrill hasn’t faded: “I nearly wet myself every day. It’s the best feeling!” (Not literally of course)!

