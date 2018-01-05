>
If you thought celebrities were born to be singers, actors or even American Presidents and have been on that path since day dot, think again. Before they were famous most celebrities had other careers and jobs that weren't so glamorous or exciting.

The cliche of actors working as waitors before they were famous has more truth to it than you might think! Renee Zelleweger, Russell Crowe, Sandra Bullock, Megan Fox - even Mariah Carey waited tables before she hit the big time.

We take a look at some celebrities whose careers didn't start out as you might have expected.

Here's what Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, J.K. Rowling, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston and Barak Obama did before they were famous!


