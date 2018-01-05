>
>
Before they were famous
  
Julia Roberts, shoe shop assistant
In this article

Julia Roberts, shoe shop assistant


Before Julia Roberts was famous

It's not easy making it in Hollywood. Julia Roberts, one of the world's best paid actresses, knows it only too well...

Initially wanting to be a journalist, she abandoned her studies and went to join her brother in New York. Once there, she took on a few small jobs, working in a pizzeria and then a shoe shop. Julia was straying from her dreams.

Her career change

When she moved to New York, her brother was having great success as an actor. A career in acting appealed to her and she began doing everything she could to get herself noticed.

Thanks to her physical beauty, she had no problems getting signed up with a modelling agency. From there, she landed parts in made-for-TV films (Forever Young, Crime Story...) as well as TV adverts.

Then, after a few noticeable feature films, it was her role in Pretty Woman in 1990 that propelled her to global stardom.

From then on, the vibrant actress with the big smile has continued to seduce and entertain us, from My Best Friend's Wedding to Ocean's Eleven, as well as Erin Brockovich, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

© Sipa
Women in Focus Editor
01/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Before they were famous
Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...Game Of Thrones: the stars in real life
The longest celebrity relationshipsPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         