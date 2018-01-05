In this article













Julia Roberts, shoe shop assistant

Before Julia Roberts was famous

It's not easy making it in Hollywood. Julia Roberts, one of the world's best paid actresses, knows it only too well...



Initially wanting to be a journalist, she abandoned her studies and went to join her brother in New York. Once there, she took on a few small jobs, working in a pizzeria and then a shoe shop. Julia was straying from her dreams.

Her career change When she moved to New York, her brother was having great success as an actor. A career in acting appealed to her and she began doing everything she could to get herself noticed.



Thanks to her physical beauty, she had no problems getting signed up with a modelling agency. From there, she landed parts in made-for-TV films (Forever Young, Crime Story...) as well as TV adverts.



Then, after a few noticeable feature films, it was her role in Pretty Woman in 1990 that propelled her to global stardom.



From then on, the vibrant actress with the big smile has continued to seduce and entertain us, from My Best Friend's Wedding to Ocean's Eleven, as well as Erin Brockovich, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.



