In this article













Brad Pitt, removal man, limo driver and chicken suit wearer

Before Brad Pitt was famous Brad Pitt initially studied architecture and design, before moving to New York where he became interested in journalism and advertising.



But it was a career as an actor that appealed to him so he decided to quit everything and move to Los Angeles with only a few dollars in his pocket.



From removal man to

His career change Alongside his odd jobs, he paid for acting classes with coach Ray London. In 1987, he got himself noticed in a Levi's advert and made his first small-screen appearances in Dallas and 21 Jump Street.



He gained recognition through his role in Thelma and Louise and has since gone on to have a glittering career and be considered as one of the greatest actors of all time.



Brad Pitt initially studied architecture and design, before moving to New York where he became interested in journalism and advertising.But it was a career as an actor that appealed to him so he decided to quit everything and move to Los Angeles with only a few dollars in his pocket.From removal man to limo driver for strippers , Brad had a few unusual jobs. But the one that remains firmly etched in our memories is his job dressed up in a chicken suit for a fast food restaurant!Alongside his odd jobs, he paid for acting classes with coach Ray London. In 1987, he got himself noticed in a Levi's advert and made his first small-screen appearances in Dallas and 21 Jump Street.He gained recognition through his role in Thelma and Louise and has since gone on to have a glittering career and be considered as one of the greatest actors of all time.