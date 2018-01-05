>
>
Before they were famous
  
Brad Pitt, removal man, limo driver and chicken suit wearer
In this article

Brad Pitt, removal man, limo driver and chicken suit wearer


Before Brad Pitt was famous

Brad Pitt initially studied architecture and design, before moving to New York where he became interested in journalism and advertising.

But it was a career as an actor that appealed to him so he decided to quit everything and move to Los Angeles with only a few dollars in his pocket.

From removal man to limo driver for strippers, Brad had a few unusual jobs. But the one that remains firmly etched in our memories is his job dressed up in a chicken suit for a fast food restaurant!

His career change

Alongside his odd jobs, he paid for acting classes with coach Ray London. In 1987, he got himself noticed in a Levi's advert and made his first small-screen appearances in Dallas and 21 Jump Street.

He gained recognition through his role in Thelma and Louise and has since gone on to have a glittering career and be considered as one of the greatest actors of all time.
Women in Focus Editor
01/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Before they were famous
Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Jessica Albas maternity style
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         