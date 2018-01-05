In this article













Lady Gaga, waitress and go-go dancer

Before Lady Gaga was famous

Lady Gaga, unlike some of the other celebs, knew what she wanted from an early age: she always wanted to be a singer.



It's claimed that at the age of 4, Stefani Germanotta (her real name) learned to play the piano herself, and that at 13, she started writing songs. Then at 17, she gained admission to the Tisch School of Arts in New York.



Starting out in the artistic world was extremely difficult and she had to work as a waitress and go-go dancer to make ends meet.

Her career change It was only in 2006, after an unfortunate experience with Def Jam Recordings that she signed a contract with music producer Rob Fusari, who gave her the stage name, Lady Gaga.



The eccentric and provocative Lady Gaga was born and her career took off at lightning speed, making her childhood dreams come true.

