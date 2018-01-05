In this article













Jennifer Aniston, bike messenger

Before Jennifer Aniston was famous Plunged into the world of showbiz since childhood because of her actor father, Jennifer Aniston sought to develop her artistic flair by entering the Rudolf Steiner School at the age of 11 before attending New York's School of Performing Arts, the famous school that was used in the film Fame.



But her career wasn't taking off, and Jennifer was obliged to take on several part-time jobs. Though she did her obligatory stint as a waitress, Jenn was also a bike messenger... much more original than a lot of other celebs' pre-fame jobs! Her career change Wanting to break through as an actress, she left New York and moved to Los Angeles. She suffered several setbacks and was unsure if she should pursue her dream. And then the day arrived when she attended the casting session for the series Friends.



Adapted in all languages, the series was a huge success and the loveable Rachel became the most famous "girl next door" in the world.



Furthermore, Jennifer Aniston's marriage to (and subsequent divorce from) the beautiful Brad Pitt has done nothing to dent her popularity, quite the contrary!



Wanting to break through as an actress, she left New York and moved to Los Angeles. She suffered several setbacks and was unsure if she should pursue her dream. And then the day arrived when she attended the casting session for the series Friends.Adapted in all languages, the series was a huge success and the loveable Rachel became the most famous "girl next door" in the world.Furthermore, Jennifer Aniston's marriage to (and subsequent divorce from) the beautiful Brad Pitt has done nothing to dent her popularity, quite the contrary! © Sipa

