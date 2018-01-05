J. K. Rowling, secretary
Before J.K. Rowling was famous
After graduating from the University of Essex with a degree in French and Classics, Joanne Rowling studied for a year in Paris before moving to London to work as a researcher and bilingual secretary at Amnesty International. She then took on a secretarial role at a publishing firm where she sent out rejection letters to prospective authors.
But writing was what Joanne really wanted to do. She began writing at the age of 6 with a story called Rabbit
, and her love of making up stories never went away. While working as a secretary, Joanne would often scribble down ideas for stories when she was supposed to be taking minutes of meetings!
Her career change
In 1990, whilst stuck on a delayed train from Manchester to London, the idea of writing a story about a young boy attending a school of wizadry came to her... and so the character of Harry Potter was born.
But it took 7 years before the idea became a book. Divorced and a single mother, she fought depression and poverty but it was during this difficult period that she completed Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
.
The manuscript was reportedly rejected by three publishers before she was signed up and went on to become the highest-earning woman in Britain. Following the success of the eight Harry Potter books and films, she has amassed an estimated fortune of £530 million.
